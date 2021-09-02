UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials
Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba expressed her keenness to boost bilateral relations
Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba has presented a copy of her credentials as UAE Ambassador to the French Republic to Philippe Franc, Director of State Protocol and Diplomatic Events, in the French capital, Paris.
During the meeting, the French official wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the outstanding relations between the two nations across various fields, stressing his government's interest in providing all that is required to facilitate her duties.
The UAE Ambassador expressed her pride in representing the UAE in France and her keenness to boost bilateral relations, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
The meeting also addressed relations between the two countries and means to further develop them in various fronts.
