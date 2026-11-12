Two French guards collapse as Macron welcomes Slovak president at the Elysee

Two members of France's elite Republican Guard collapsed almost simultaneously outside the Elysee Palace as President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Slovak counterpart, according to televised images and a presidential source.

As is customary for the arrival of foreign heads of state, the Republican Guards formed an honour guard in full ceremonial dress with sabres for the arrival of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini late Wednesday.

One guard can be seen swaying before crashing to the ground, falling against a pillar at the Elysee Palace as his ceremonial sword clattered to the ground.

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Aides and Macron immediately rushed towards the stricken guard, images from an AFP photographer showed. Le Parisien daily said that a second guard collapsed off camera, with Macron looking concerned and then hurriedly welcoming his Slovak counterpart.

A French presidential source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that both guards had suffered from "fainting attacks" and no other comment would be made.

"Both of them were swiftly taken care of and everything is fine," added the source.

The Republican Guard, part of the French gendarmerie, are responsible for guards of honour in France which often involve standing for long periods in heavy clothing while holding their sword upwards vertically.