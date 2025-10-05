  • search in Khaleej Times
Turkey bans Robbie Williams gig on anniversary of Oct 7 attacks in Israel

In September, Turkish authorities banned an Enrico Macias concert in Istanbul after calls to protest the French singer's pro-Israel views

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 6:33 PM

Turkish authorities have banned a Robbie Williams concert scheduled for October 7 in Istanbul over "safety concerns" following several calls for protest, a source from the city governor's office said.

The concert would have occurred on the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel that triggered war in Gaza and a global protest movement against it.

The organising company announced the concert's cancellation "in line with a decision made by the Istanbul governor's office", adding that ticket refunds would be processed shortly through the platform where they were purchased. 

Speaking to AFP, the source from the governor's office cited "safety concerns" without elaborating further. 

The British singer Williams, whose wife is Jewish, performed in Israel in 2015 and 2023 despite calls from pro-Palestinian activists to boycott the country.

Several NGOs urged Turkish authorities to cancel the October 7 concert, and others, including the Islamic Solidarity Platform, had planned protests under the slogan "Zionist Robbie Williams, get out of Turkey!"

"I am extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week," the 51-year-old announced on his Instagram story. 

"City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety," he said. 

"The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans -- their safety and security come first." Read his full message here:

In September, Turkish authorities banned an Enrico Macias concert in Istanbul after calls to protest the French singer's pro-Israel views.

The 86-year-old singer told AFP at the time that he had performed in Turkey for 60 years and was "deeply surprised and saddened not to be able to see my audience, with whom I have always shared values of peace and fraternity".