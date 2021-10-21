Europe
Turkey placed under money laundering watch

AFP/Paris
Filed on October 21, 2021
People pass by an exchange branch near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. – AFP

The country is on FATF's grey list of countries and is under increased monitoring.

The global money laundering watchdog FATF placed Turkey under surveillance Thursday for shortcomings in combatting money laundering and terrorism financing.

“Serious issues remain” in Turkey’s controls over financial operations, FATF head Marcus Pleyer said as the body placed Turkey on its grey list of countries under increased monitoring due to strategic deficiencies in their regimes to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.




