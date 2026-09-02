Cargo ship missing after collision with tanker off Turkey coast

The other vessel involved in the collision, the chemical tanker Alsu, did not appear to have been damaged

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 2 Sept 2026, 10:21 AM
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Turkish authorities said Wednesday that they had lost contact with a cargo ship and its 10 crew members after it collided with another vessel.

The two ships hit each other in the Sea of Marmara, southwest of Istanbul, at around 3am (0000 GMT). 

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"It is currently impossible to establish contact with the cargo ship Tugberk Imamoglu and its 10 crew members," the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement.

Ships and a helicopter are searching for the ship, the governor's office added, saying the other vessel involved in the collision, the chemical tanker Alsu, did not appear to have been damaged.

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