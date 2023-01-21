Turkey cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest

People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
Turkey on Saturday called off a visit by Sweden's defence minister over a planned demonstration by a right-wing extremist in Stockholm.
Turkey has been angered by permission obtained by Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish-Danish politician whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year, to stage a protest in front of its embassy in the Swedish capital.
A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over the issue, Ankara said it was cancelling a visit by Sweden's defence chief that was aimed at overcoming Turkey's objections to Sweden's bid to join the Nato military alliance.
"At this point, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson's visit to Turkey on January 27 has lost its significance and meaning, so we cancelled the visit," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Jonson also confirmed the decision to postpone the visit, which he said was made together with Akar at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday.
"Our relations with Turkey are very important to Sweden, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue on common security and defence issues at a later date," he tweeted.
Paludan has expressed his intention to "burn the Islam's holy book" during his protest on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hoped that Swedish authorities would not allow the protest.
"It's a racist action, it's not about freedom of expression," he said.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday condemned the planned protest, slamming it as a "clear crime of hatred".
"Allowing this action despite all our warnings is encouraging hate crimes and Islamophobia," he tweeted.
"The attack on sacred values is not freedom but modern barbarism."
Turkey had on Friday summoned Sweden's ambassador to "condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime — in strongest terms," a diplomatic source said.
Foreign ministry officials told the ambassador that Sweden's permission for the protest in the pretext of defending democratic values was "unacceptable", the source added.
This is the second time in more than a week that Sweden's ambassador to Turkey was summoned.
Last week, he was called to answer for a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.
People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity
The role requires the candidate to work as the primary flight attendant on one of the company's super midsize private jets operating out of San Jose, California
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children
In 2021, French nun Lucile Randon survived catching Covid-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home
The billionaire was sued by shareholders for allegedly costing them billions of dollars
Move will help address needs of 1.2 billion people living in 45 poor countries, says pharmaceutical giant
Resetting clock to be based on factors like Russia-Ukraine war, bio-threats, nuclear weapons, climate crisis