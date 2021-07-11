Turkey bus crash kills 12, injures 26 people
Among the dead were 11 migrants.
Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants to the east of Turkey crashed on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting authorities in the prefecture of Van.
Among the dead were 11 migrants and a person who helped organise their illegal transport, the authorities were quoted as saying on Sunday.
