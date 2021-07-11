Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Turkey bus crash kills 12, injures 26 people

AFP/Ankara
Filed on July 11, 2021
AFP photo used for illustrative purpose.

Among the dead were 11 migrants.


Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants to the east of Turkey crashed on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting authorities in the prefecture of Van.

Among the dead were 11 migrants and a person who helped organise their illegal transport, the authorities were quoted as saying on Sunday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/europe/bungee-jump-goes-horribly-wrong-in-viral-video macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 