Trump announces three-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the pause will include a suspension of all kinetic activity and also a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 8 May 2026, 10:11 PM
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US President Donald Trump on Friday announced on social media that there would be a three-day ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 until May 11.

Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of violating ceasefires that each has separately declared.

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Trump said in a Truth Social post that the pause will include a suspension of all kinetic activity and also a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war," he said, adding that there was constant progress in talks to end the conflict.

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