Trump claims 'obligation' to sue BBC over speech edit

The US president has been accused of launching a number of lawsuits to stifle criticism in US media since returning to power in January

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 12:45 PM

US President Donald Trump said he had an "obligation" to sue the BBC over a misleading speech edit, stopping short of announcing legal action in a Fox News interview aired on Tuesday.

Trump's lawyers threatened the British broadcaster with a billion-dollar lawsuit on Monday, according to a letter seen by AFP, as the BBC apologized for giving the impression the president had urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

In the Fox News interview, which was recorded Monday, Trump was asked if he planned to sue the BBC.

"I guess I have to, why not?" said the president in his first public comments on the potential for legal action.

"I think I have an obligation to do it because you can't allow people to do that," Trump said, without confirming whether he had officially begun proceedings to file a defamation lawsuit.

"They defrauded the public and they've admitted it."

Britain "is supposedly one of our great allies," and "the government has a chunk of that one," Trump added, referring to the BBC.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government has been performing a tightrope act between backing the publicly funded broadcaster's independence without seeming to take a side against Trump.

The BBC director general and the organization's top news executive resigned Sunday over the controversy.

The BBC has said that it would "review" the letter from Trump's legal team. It also issued a public apology for the editing.

The row comes at a politically sensitive time for the BBC, which is due to renegotiate the Royal Charter that outlines the corporation's governance. Its current charter will end in 2027.

Trump has been accused of launching a number of lawsuits to stifle criticism in US media since returning to power in January.

The BBC documentary featuring the edited Trump speech was aired last year.

It appeared he had told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them and "fight like hell," but he also told the audience in the intervening period: "We're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."