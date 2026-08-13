Train derails in southeast England, no serious injuries reported

Footage of the scene in East Sussex showing at least three overturned carriages off the tracks and paramedics at the scene

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 13 Aug 2026, 9:15 PM
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A train derailed Thursday near the southeast English town of Lewes, prompting emergency services to rush to the scene, police said, as UK media reported there were "no serious injuries".

British Transport Police posted on X to say they were at the scene with paramedics and the fire service, after the incident was reported shortly before 4pm (1500 GMT).

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Footage of the scene in East Sussex showing at least three overturned carriages off the tracks and paramedics at the scene.

Sky News and the BBC reported, there were believed to be "no serious injuries or fatalities", citing government sources.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said on X the accident involved a train from Southern Rail, which connects areas to the south of London with the capital.

Train accidents, particularly fatal ones, are relatively rare in Britain.

A train driver was killed and dozens of people injured when two trains collided north of London in June. 

Four people suffered minor injuries in a trail derailment due to a reproted landslide in remote northwestern England last November.

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