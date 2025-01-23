Top European court backs Frenchwoman divorced for refusing marital duties

The building of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. "Any non-consensual act of a sexual nature constituted a form of sexual violence," says the court. — Reuters

Europe's top rights court on Thursday ruled in favour of a 69-year-old Frenchwoman whose husband had obtained a divorce on the grounds that she had stopped having sex with him.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned France, saying a woman who refuses to have sex with her husband should not be considered "at fault" by courts in the event of divorce.

The Strasbourg-based court said France violated article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, relating to the right to respect for private and family life.

It said that any concept of marital duties needed to take into account "consent" as the basis for sexual relations.

The mother of four, who wished to remain anonymous, hailed the ruling.

"I hope that this decision will mark a turning point in the fight for women's rights in France", she said in a statement.

"This victory is for all the women who, like me, find themselves faced with aberrant and unjust court rulings that call into question their bodily integrity and their right to privacy."

The ruling comes as French society debates the concept of consent.

Women's rights advocates have said the notion of "consent" must be added to France's law defining rape.

The woman did not complain about the divorce, which she had also sought, but rather about the grounds on which it had been granted, the court said.

The court identified her only as H.W., saying she lives in Le Chesnay in the western suburbs of Paris.

"The Court concluded that the very existence of such a marital obligation ran counter to sexual freedom, (and) the right to bodily autonomy," a statement from the court said.

"Any non-consensual act of a sexual nature constituted a form of sexual violence," the statement added.

The Strasbourg-based court said the French courts had not struck "a fair balance between the competing interests at stake".

"The applicant's husband could have petitioned for divorce, submitting the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage as the principal ground, and not, as he had done, as an alternative ground," the court found.

The woman and J.C. married in 1984 and had four children, including a disabled daughter who needed the constant presence of a parent, a role that her mother took on.

Relations between husband and wife deteriorated when their first child was born. The woman began experiencing health problems in 1992.

In 2002, her husband began abusing her physically and verbally, the court said.

In 2004, she stopped having sex with him and in 2012 petitioned for divorce.