Thousands were evacuated from a concert at the UK's largest indoor arena after an "unknown substance" was released and several people reported suffering side-effects, police said Monday.

Some 12,000 people were attending the Sunday night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England.

Emergency services were called after "reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance", said Manchester police, which declared a major incident at the scene.

"Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time," Greater Manchester Police's Steph Parker said, adding that the force was trying to "understand what this substance was".

The venue, which bills itself as the country's largest live entertainment arena, said it was working with police to "identify the cause of the incident".

The regional ambulance service said it assessed more than 50 people at the scene including some reporting "eye and respiratory symptoms", with "decontamination" being carried out at the venue.

Toliver, an American singer who has collaborated with musicians Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, is currently on the second leg of his "Nitrous" world tour and scheduled to play in London on Monday.