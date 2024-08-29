Telegram CEO granted conditional release; banned from leaving France

Internationally mediated talks to end the conflict continue, with Hamas and Israel trading blame for a lack of progress
A French court in Paris has decided to grant conditional release to Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, who faces criminal charges in France, and prevent him from leaving the country until the court issues rulings in his arrest file.
French authorities arrested Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, last Saturday evening.
He was detained based on a search warrant issued by the French Public Prosecution.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed in a statement that Durov's arrest was not the result of a political decision, but rather came within the framework of an independent judicial investigation.
Macron added that France is fully committed to freedom of expression and communication, and that judicial investigations will determine whether Durov is guilty or innocent, and the government will not interfere in the course of justice.
ALSO READ:
Internationally mediated talks to end the conflict continue, with Hamas and Israel trading blame for a lack of progress
Protesters demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
They will be entitled to back pay for up to six years before they brought the action and for the time since, a total estimated to be more than 30 million pounds
Displaced Palestinians pushed onto beaches by evacuation orders
The ocean temperatures are rising in the South West Pacific at three times the rate worldwide, says Guterres
Harris campaign highlights Trump's Medal of Honour remarks
Financial hardship cited as main reason for not having children
State support for Israeli evacuees extended to September 30