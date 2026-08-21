19-year-old pleads guilty to arson attack on Iran International offices in London

Iran International said at the time of the incident that a suspicious vehicle had been denied entry to its London site shortly before the incendiary device was thrown

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 4:32 PM
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A British teenager pleaded guilty on Friday over an arson attack at offices linked to television station Iran International in northwest London earlier this year.

Nathan Dunn, 19, pleaded guilty to a charge of "arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered" at London's Old Bailey over the incident in April in which an ignited container was thrown towards premises belonging to Volant Media, the parent company of the London-based broadcaster.

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The device landed in a car park, and the fire extinguished itself, causing no damage or injuries.

Dunn had originally been charged alongside a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age.

Iran International, a broadcaster critical of Iran's government, said at the time that a suspicious vehicle had been denied entry to its London site shortly before the incendiary device was thrown.⁠

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