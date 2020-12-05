Teen drives off with door after crashing into house
The 18-year-old boy’s Audi collided with another vehicle before crashing into the front porch of a house.
A teenager was arrested in the UK after he crashed into a house and drove off with the front door.
The West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old boy’s Audi collided with another vehicle before crashing into the front porch of a house in Dewsbury on Friday night.
Despite the front door of the house getting wedged into his car’s windshield, the unnamed teen managed to flee the scene — taking the door with him.
"Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house — before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car," West Yorkshire Police said while releasing a picture of the wrecked Audi with the door lodged in its windshield and roof.
Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A— WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020
The motorist was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs.
The driver was not seriously injured. A spokesperson for the police told Sky News he was taken to the hospital for head injuries but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.
