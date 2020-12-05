Teen drives off with door after crashing into house

The 18-year-old boy’s Audi collided with another vehicle before crashing into the front porch of a house.

A teenager was arrested in the UK after he crashed into a house and drove off with the front door.

The West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old boy’s Audi collided with another vehicle before crashing into the front porch of a house in Dewsbury on Friday night.

Despite the front door of the house getting wedged into his car’s windshield, the unnamed teen managed to flee the scene — taking the door with him.

"Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house — before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car," West Yorkshire Police said while releasing a picture of the wrecked Audi with the door lodged in its windshield and roof.

The motorist was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs.

The driver was not seriously injured. A spokesperson for the police told Sky News he was taken to the hospital for head injuries but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.