Swiss police arrest 43-year-old suspect after deadly rave shooting

Swiss police said on Monday that they had arrested a 43-year-old suspect in relation to a deadly shooting incident at a rave in the town of Aarau on the weekend.

A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed and five people injured after the shooting at the event at a covered horse race track in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police launched a massive operation and just before 1am on Monday arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man on suspicion of carrying out the attack, it said.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident, as well as its background and possible motive, are currently underway. At this stage, it is assumed that a single perpetrator was involved," police in the canton of Aargau said in a statement.

Police on Sunday said they were investigating three possible motives for the shooting, including a mass shooting, an act of terrorism or an unknown criminal motive.

Cartridges found at the crime scene indicated two calibres of bullets, possibly from a pistol and a second, larger weapon, potentially an assault rifle, police said.