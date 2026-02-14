Switzerland says Oman to host US-Iran talks in Geneva next week

Switzerland said Saturday that Oman would host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week, with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme.

"Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran," a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

"Oman will host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week. Switzerland welcomes and supports these talks."

The spokesman did not give the day of the talks.

