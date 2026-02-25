Swiss government to pay $56,000 to each victim of Crans-Montana bar fire

The Federal Council says it will also convene a roundtable to help victims, insurers and authorities reach out-of-court settlements, potentially averting lengthy legal battles

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 8:00 PM
Switzerland said on Wednesday it would make a one-off payment of 50,000 Swiss francs ($56,000) to severely injured survivors and bereaved families of the New Year bar fire in the ski resort of Crans-Montana that killed 41 people and injured over 100 more.

The so-called solidarity contribution aims to provide swift financial support to victims and serve as a gesture of compassion, Switzerland's governing Federal Council said.

In principle, the payment should apply to each individual who lost their life as well as every person who was hospitalised, the Federal Council said in a statement.

