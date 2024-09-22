Swiss voters reject environment, pension reforms, show projected results

White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region
Swiss voters rejected proposals to bolster biodiversity protections as well as a pensions reform in twin referendums on Sunday, according to projected results.
Switzerland may be associated with pristine natural landscapes, but environmentalists have sounded the alarm over its endangered ecosystems and were urging voters to back broader biodiversity protections.
The proposal failed, however, according to projections published by polling institute gfs.bern after the close of the Sunday morning polls -- in line with earlier opinion polls.
Voters also rejected a planned reform of the financing of the wealthy Alpine nation's pension system slammed by unions as a "scam", the projections indicated.
The first proposal, entitled "For the future of our nature and our landscape", had the backing of a number of environmental protection organisations, including Pro Natura and BirdLife.
They warn that Switzerland's biodiversity "has declined".
"Switzerland has one of the highest levels of threatened species and environments among the European countries in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation)", Sarah Pearson Perret, a Pro Natura director, told AFP, citing a report by the European Environmental Agency.
Published in 2020, that study shows that the percentage of protected zones compared to the national territory is lower in Switzerland than anywhere else in Europe.
Only 37 per cent of those who voted on Sunday backed the proposal, however, according to the institute.
Switzerland's federal government currently invests around 600 million Swiss francs ($700 million) each year towards the preservation of biodiversity.
The organisations behind Sunday's referendum said that is not enough.
While they have not said exactly how much more should be spent, they were asking voters to approve boosting the biodiversity budget and to expand the number of protected areas.
A landmark biodiversity agreement reached in Montreal in 2022 called for at least 30 per cent of the planet's lands and oceans to be protected by 2030.
But last year, Switzerland's Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said just 13.4 per cent of the Alpine country's territory was dedicated to biodiversity conservation.
The FOEN acknowledges that Swiss biodiversity protection is insufficient, with half of all natural environments and a third of natural spaces threatened.
Aquatic environments and marshes are among the most threatened.
The organisations backing the referendum deemed the situation "alarming", stressing that "the mass extinction of species directly affects us humans".
Both the government and parliament came out against the proposal, insisting Switzerland is already doing enough and warning that the measures would severely impact the economy, agriculture, construction and energy production.
Swiss voters on Sunday also rejected a government-backed reform of pension financing, the projections indicated. The pollster said just 31 per cent of voters backed it.
Swiss pensions are split into three so-called pillars: the basic state pension, a compulsory pension fund into which employers and employees must pay and voluntary top-ups into private funds and investments.
According to the government, low financial market returns and rising life expectancy have left the second pillar underfinanced.
Bern's proposed reform would require employers and workers to raise their contributions into the obligatory occupational funds.
But the unions who demanded the reform be put to a referendum charged that it would force people to contribute more even as they would see their pension payments shrink.
The Swiss Trade Union Federation, an umbrella group of 20 unions, slammed the proposals as a "scam".
