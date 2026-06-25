Watch: Swedish minister brings baby to EU talks in barrier-breaking move

Sweden's environment minister brought her baby to an EU meeting Thursday, in a barrier-breaking move she said showed it was possible to be both "a present minister and a present mother".

Romina Pourmokhtari arrived at the ministerial talks in Luxembourg with her three-month-old son, Adam, in a sling with a pram-pushing aide in tow -- becoming the latest public figure to shake up conventions around motherhood and work.

"Happy also to be an example of not having to choose between being a present minister and a present mother," the 30-year-old told journalists as Adam rested on her chest.

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"There are many things that make Europe a wonderful place to live. One of them being just this, that we can have the possibility of attending meetings and attending to my child." Watch a video of her remarks here:

Her French colleague Monique Barbut promptly gave her a gift -- a baby onesie.

An EU official said it was thought to be the first time a baby was brought to one of the bloc's ministerial meetings.

Mothers are particularly affected by the challenge of juggling work and childcare, with studies showing women tend to miss out on promotions, career opportunities and higher earnings after having a child.

Spain's Climate Minister Sara Aagesen welcomed Pourmokhtari's decision to bring "little Adam" to the environment talks in a social media post.

"The best illustration of why we are here: working today to leave a better planet for those who will inherit it tomorrow," she posted alongside a photo of mother and child at the meeting.

In a bid to make the lives of female lawmakers easier, the European Parliament recently changed its internal rules to allow new mothers the right to vote by proxy.

Pourmokhtari is not the first politician to highlight maternity struggles.

In 2018, former New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern won accolades for bringing her three-month-old daughter, Neve, to the United Nations General Assembly in the first such appearance by a baby in the organisation's history.

A year earlier Larissa Waters made Australian political history by becoming the first woman to nurse her newborn baby in the nation's parliament. Ardern is still only the second prime minister to have given birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.