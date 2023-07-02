Sweden govt condemns 'Islamophobic' Quran burning, says ministry

The couple's first child was born on June 20 in Hyderabad
Sweden's government on Sunday condemned this week's burning of a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque, calling it an "Islamophobic" act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future burnings.
"The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," the foreign ministry said in a statement, while noting that Sweden had a constitutionally protected freedom of expression.
A man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Eid Al Adha holidays. A statement was issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation saying collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Holy Quran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.
The world’s wealthiest person had thrown a cage fight challenge at the Meta CEO in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21
The actor was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020
Last year, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks in the country
Protests over the death of Nahel, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, have spread across the country
Killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people, police
Examination of debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that destroyed the Titan and its passengers earlier this month
Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing