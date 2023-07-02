Sweden govt condemns 'Islamophobic' Quran burning, says ministry

A man tore up and burned the holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday

By Agencies Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 7:15 PM

Sweden's government on Sunday condemned this week's burning of a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque, calling it an "Islamophobic" act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future burnings.

"The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," the foreign ministry said in a statement, while noting that Sweden had a constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

A man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Eid Al Adha holidays. A statement was issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation saying collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Holy Quran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.

