Sweden arrests five over plot tied to burning of Holy Quran

Demonstrators committed the act in front of the Swedish embassy in Stockholm in January

File photo

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:37 PM

Swedish intelligence Tuesday announced the arrest of five people suspected of planning a "terrorist act" after demonstrators burnt the Quran in front of the Swedish embassy in Stockholm in January.

"The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Quran burning," said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the security service's counterterrorism unit.

