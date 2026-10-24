Fire breaks out at Hitler's 'Eagle's Nest' mountain retreat, suspect detained: Police

German police said Saturday they had detained a suspect following a fire at Adolf Hitler's mountain retreat, known as the Eagle's Nest, in the state of Bavaria. Built in the 1930s, the site once housed the Nazi leader's heavily fortified country residence.

"A suspicious person was taken into temporary custody," police said, following an earlier statement which said firefighters had found the building "completely ablaze". Around 200 firefighters and emergency personnel in the area around Berchtesgaden in the southern region of Bavaria were battling the flames after the building, known as the Kehlsteinhaus, caught fire on Friday, police said.

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Emergency services arrived on site at 9.52pm (7.52pm GMT) on Friday and found a large fire, the Upper Bavaria South police headquarters said.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Maier said firefighters were struggling to extinguish the blaze due to its remote location, at an altitude of 1,834 metres (6,000ft).

Police are investigating whether the suspect, who was detained close to the scene, was connected to the fire, they said in a statement. There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

"The criminal police investigation is ongoing," Maier said.

Built in 1938 as a guest house for Nazi officials and their guests, the building, in a spectacular Alpine setting, is separate from Hitler's nearby summer residence, known as the Berghof.

Now owned by the state of Bavaria, the Kehlsteinhaus was classified after the war as a historical monument recalling the Nazi period.