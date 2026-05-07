Strikes on UAE, ships near Hormuz 'unjustified', Macron tells Iran President

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French President Emmanuel Macron said he told Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday that attacks on Emirati civilian infrastructure and ships near the Strait of Hormuz were "unjustified".

"I expressed my deep concern about the ongoing escalation and condemned the unjustified strikes against Emirati civilian infrastructure and several ships," he said on X after the discussion.

The Iranian presidency said on its website that Macron and Pezeshkian had discussed the latest regional developments, the course of negotiations and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in a telephone call.

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"We are pleased that France's approach is based on resolving issues through dialogue," Pezeshkian told Macron, according to Iran's presidency.

But "any negotiation regarding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz requires the lifting of the naval blockade imposed by the United States", he added.

"Iran is ready to resolve all issues within the framework of international laws and regulations and has no demands beyond securing the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation," Pezeshkian said.

He also provided reasons for Iran's "distrust" of the United States.

"Excessive demands, threatening statements, and failure to adhere to necessary frameworks by the United States have further complicated the path of diplomacy," he said.