Spotify to add price information in its app on Apple devices in EU

Mpox is transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions
Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the European Union on Wednesday to include prices of its various plans and services, more than three months after the iPhone maker rejected such a move.
That rejection was due to Spotify not accepting Apple's Music Streaming Services Entitlement, newly introduced terms governing how music streaming apps in the European Economic Area inform users of other ways to make purchases.
The Swedish audio streaming company said while it is now accepting those terms, its iOS app will not give users an external link to make purchases as it does not want to pay Apple a commission on such transactions.
Apple had said that accepting its music streaming terms did not require an external link for payments.
"While this is progress, it's only a small step in the long march towards giving iPhone consumers basic product experiences they expect and deserve in their apps," Spotify said in a statement.
Apple made it easier for music streaming apps to communicate with users on iOS devices in the EU in early April, a month after Brussels fined it 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Mpox is transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions
Those rescued were mainly Syrian nationals, according to Proactiva Open Arms group
Turkey blocked access to the platform on August 2 for failing to comply with the country's 'laws and rules'
The zoo painting shows a gorilla prising open a metal shutter to release birds and a sea lion
The recall includes specific models such as Ranger trucks, Mustang and GT sports cars, Fusion sedans and some SUVs including its popular Edge model, among others
Troubled by the high and continuing number of arbitrary detentions, as well as disproportionate use of force, says UN human rights chief Turk
The attack on Abu Haya's house in Khan Younis claimed the lives of three-month-old Reem's parents and her eight siblings
Around 10,000 hectares of land estimated to have burned; government announces series of relief measures