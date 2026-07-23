Spanish town told to evacuate over out-of-control forest fire

The order came a day after authorities ordered thousands of people in localities southwest of Madrid to evacuate because of another fire

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Jul 2026, 10:25 PM
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Spanish authorities on Thursday ordered 3,500 people in a town west of Madrid to leave their homes because of a forest fire burning out of control.

The emergency services said on X said that alert messages had been sent to people in Aldea de Fresno, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) from Madrid ordering their "evacuation".

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The order came a day after authorities ordered thousands of people in localities southwest of Madrid to evacuate because of another fire as the country struggles through high temperatures and a drought.


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