Spanish town told to evacuate over out-of-control forest fire

Spanish authorities on Thursday ordered 3,500 people in a town west of Madrid to leave their homes because of a forest fire burning out of control.

The emergency services said on X said that alert messages had been sent to people in Aldea de Fresno, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) from Madrid ordering their "evacuation".

The order came a day after authorities ordered thousands of people in localities southwest of Madrid to evacuate because of another fire as the country struggles through high temperatures and a drought.