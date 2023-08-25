Spain's women's football team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed

Justice Department points to online posts from the company owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements"
Dozens of members of the Spanish Women's national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has been removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.
Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.
A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.
ALSO READ:
Justice Department points to online posts from the company owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements"
He adds that it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the incident
Six schoolchildren and two adults were trapped in a broken cable car dangling over a valley in Battagram
The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009; its creation was initiated by Russia
As governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state, I plan to endorse and campaign for the best alternative to Trump: Christopher T. Sununu
The variant EG.5 is spreading quickly, but experts say it’s no more dangerous than previous versions
The private plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg when it crashed
The rescue operation took place on Friday and officials found him 'in good health'