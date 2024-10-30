Spain flash floods kill at least 51 people in Valencia region, residents urged to stay home

Residents walk in a street covered in debris and mud following floods in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rains on Tuesday that left roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.

"If (emergency services) have not arrived, it's not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," Mazon said, adding that reaching certain areas was "absolutely impossible".

Emergency services in the region urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.

Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas.

Footage shared on social media showed firefighters rescuing trapped drivers amid heavy rain in the town of Alzira and cars stranded in flooded streets.

The UME military unit specialised in rescue operations was deployed in some areas to help local emergency workers.