Spain arrests 121 people after giant child pornography operation

A statement said 118 men and three women had been arrested and nearly 500 terabytes 'of an extremely hard nature' seized

By AFP

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 3:51 PM

Spanish police on Saturday announced the arrest of 121 people suspected of making or distributing child pornography after a nationwide operation.

A statement said 118 men and three women had been arrested and nearly 500 terabytes "of an extremely hard nature" seized.

Two of the men had been placed in detention.

