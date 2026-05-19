At least 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Southern Spain city; suspect arrested

At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

The two people who had died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard police spokesperson said, without going into further detail.

Two of the injured are under 18, El Pais newspaper reported.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version