At least 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Southern Spain city; suspect arrested

The two people who had died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 9:55 AM UPDATED: Tue 19 May 2026, 10:11 AM
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At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

The two people who had died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard police spokesperson said, without going into further detail.

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Two of the injured are under 18, El Pais newspaper reported.

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