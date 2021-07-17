Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed
The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.
A small plane crashed in southwestern Germany on Saturday and several people were killed, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many people died when the Piper aircraft came down in a woodland area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.
Rescue workers still had to recover the wreckage and the bodies. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a flight recorder from the plane was found.
-
Europe
Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany,...
The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK health minister Javid tests positive
Sajid Javid says his symptoms are mild and he had had two doses of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France to allow travellers who took...
Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have now been added to... READ MORE
-
Newsmakers
US rapper Biz Markie dies aged 57
He died with his wife by his side. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE survey: Only 8% of patients suffer from long...
The study, conducted over a period of two weeks, included 2,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid in Dubai: Covid vaccination centres to close...
DHA announced timings of healthcare facilities during the long Eid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: How to protect unvaccinated kids...
Vaccinated adults urged to continue to comply with safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages