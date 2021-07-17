Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed

AP/Berlin
Filed on July 17, 2021
Alamy Image

The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.


A small plane crashed in southwestern Germany on Saturday and several people were killed, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many people died when the Piper aircraft came down in a woodland area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.

Rescue workers still had to recover the wreckage and the bodies. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a flight recorder from the plane was found.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210717&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719143&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 