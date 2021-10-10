Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central Russia
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition"
An aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, the emergencies ministry said, with 16 people feared dead.
The L-410 plane carrying 23 people crashed around 9:23am local time (0623 GMT) during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel, adding that seven have been rescued from the debris.
The remaining 16 are “without signs of life,” a representative of the emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency.
Images published by the ministry showed the aircraft broken in half with a severely dented nose.
The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital, one is in “very serious condition”, RIA Novosti reported.
ALSO READ:
>> Bolivia: 6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
>> UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.
Two L-410 aircraft suffered fatal accidents in Russia earlier this year.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince...
The funeral prayer will be performed today in Riyadh READ MORE
-
Entertainment
India: NCB question Shah Rukh Khan's driver,...
Chauffeur's statement recorded in connection with Aryan Khan's in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury