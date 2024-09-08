Six bodies found off Sicily coast, likely victims of recent migrant shipwreck: media

Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
Italy's coast guard recovered six bodies off the coast of Sicily, believed to be some of the 21 missing from a migrant shipwreck earlier this month, Italian media reported on Sunday.
The Italian coast guard said on Wednesday that seven people, all male Syrian nationals, were picked up from a semi-sunken boat southwest of the island of Lampedusa after a shipwreck.
The survivors told rescuers they had set off from Libya on Sept. 1 and that 21 of the 28 people on board, including three children, had fallen into the sea in rough weather.
Italian news agency AGI reported that rescuers believe the six bodies are some of the 21 missing from the shipwreck, based on the coordinates of where they were found.
The central Mediterranean is among the world's deadliest migration routes. According to the U.N. migration agency (IOM), more than 2,500 migrants died or went missing attempting the crossing last year, and 1,116 since the beginning of the year.
The latest figures from the Italian interior ministry recorded that just over 43,000 migrants had reached Italy so far in 2024, well down from previous years.
ALSO READ:
Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women