Turkey explosion: Suicide bomber detonates device in Ankara, second assailant killed in shootout
The explosion has taken place in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs
In a brazen heist that shocked a store in the UK's Nottinghamshire town, two men violently stomped and kicked an iPhone 15 stand and reportedly stole all the units on display, according to local media reports.
After destroying the display at the EE store in Priory Centre, the duo fled with a haul of iPhone 15s worth more than £5,000, police said in the report.
The theft, which happened on October 1, was caught on security cameras. Police officers were able to track the men down and recover the stolen devices.
One was charged with theft and assault of a sales staff member, while the other was referred to youth justice.
