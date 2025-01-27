Shock in France after teenager fatally stabbed for phone

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau says he was appalled by the death of the 14-year-old by "the knife blows of barbarians who wanted to steal his telephone". — Reuters File

French police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old who refused to give up his phone to two teenagers in Paris, police and prosecutors said.

The boy was leaving a football training session on Friday evening in southern Paris when the two demanded his phone, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

When he refused, one stabbed him in the shoulder and the boy died in hospital.

Suspects aged 16 and 17 were arrested after a friend of the victim helped identify them, the prosecutor's office added. Both had appeared in court last October accused of violent theft.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez on Monday said one suspect had admitted to "the attempted extortion and deadly knife blow".

Nunez told RTL radio that overall there had been a fall in of youth delinquency cases but "there is a rise in youth violence that is becoming unbearable".