Uproar in France over Shein platform, calls for EU to sanction the e-commerce giant

France has urged the European Union to take measures against Asian e-commerce giant Shein, two ministers said on Thursday, following uproar over sales of childlike sex dolls on its French website.

"The European Commission must take action. It can no longer wait," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told broadcaster France Info.

"The commission has conducted certain investigations. It must now accompany them with sanctions," he said.

Brussels has been looking into the Chinese-founded fashion giant over risks linked to illegal products.

The French junior minister for digital platforms, Anne Le Henanf, said she and Finance Minister Roland Lescure had sent a letter to the European Commission urging the EU's executive arm "to use all its powers to shed light on Shein's actions".

"Platforms that benefit from the European market must adhere to its principles," she wrote on Linkedin.

"The era of impunity is over."