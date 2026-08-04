Watch: Sheikh Mohammed spotted touring London streets, taking photos with kids

As London residents shopped, strolled, and visited different areas, some of them noticed a royal figure touring the streets, along with them — Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He was spotted interacting with kids in London, with the children greeting him with joyful smiles and affectionately shaking his hands.

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As he went around London, Sheikh Mohammed was stopped by young, inquisitive children, who asked for photos, and held conversations. The Dubai Ruler also shared a salute with a little girl.

Sheikh Mohammed can be seen patiently listening to all their conversations, and holding them close to him.

Watch the video, by Dubai Post, here:

The Dubai Ruler, who also serves as Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, was earlier spotted at London's Shanghai Me, one of his favourite restaurants.

Appearances in public

The Dubai Ruler is frequently seen in public, interacting with his own citizens and foreigners alike — often taking time to stop and listen to their thoughts.

This did not stop even amid the Middle East conflict, as UAE's skies continued to see missile interceptions.

A video of Sheikh Mohammed breaking his fast at Al Majlis in Madinat Jumeirah went viral in March. As other diners looked on, the Dubai Ruler first interacted with kids, and then went on to dine at one of Dubai’s most iconic venues, and one that carries deep cultural significance during Ramadan.

Towards the end of March, Sheikh Mohammed was seen in Dubai Hills Mall, going to several stores, and chatting with young shoppers, who beamed with delight. Casual mall-goers rushed to grab selfies with the UAE Prime Minister, and talk to him as he checked out different products.

UAE leaders have constantly been present in the public space.

In Dubai Mall, on March 2, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum walked casually through, surprising residents.

Dubai Media Office posted a video of them in Dubai Mall, accurately captioned, "Close to the people. Steady in leadership."

Another video circulating on social media showed a Ghanian man greeting the President. "Are you happy?" Sheikh Mohamed asked him, to which he replied he was and that he felt safe in the UAE.

UAE residents, who were facing uncertainty amid the Middle East conflict, said the leaders' presence reassured them that life goes on.