1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting near rave in northern Switzerland: Police

One person was killed and five others were wounded, some of them seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday.

"The search for the perpetrators, whose identities are currently unknown, is under way," they said on X, adding that the motives and exact circumstances were not yet known.

Swiss newspaper Blick reported on its website that the shots were fired before 3am (1am GMT) on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave, north of Zurich. Some 3,500 people attended the annual techno party between 3pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

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Police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold was quoted as telling the newspaper that the shooting happened at the racecourse where the event was held.

"Several shots were fired within a large group of people," she added.

One witness reported "bursts of gunfire".