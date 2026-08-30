1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting near rave in northern Switzerland: Police

Police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold was quoted as telling a newspaper that the shooting happened at the racecourse where the event was held

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 30 Aug 2026, 10:27 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

One person was killed and five others were wounded, some of them seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday.

"The search for the perpetrators, whose identities are currently unknown, is under way," they said on X, adding that the motives and exact circumstances were not yet known.

Recommended For You

How UAE residents can pre-order Starlink satellite internet; cost, speed, plans

How UAE residents can pre-order Starlink satellite internet; cost, speed, plans

UAE's Gargash slams 'targeted media campaigns', calls it 'desperate'

UAE's Gargash slams 'targeted media campaigns', calls it 'desperate'

No need to remove liquids, shoes or belts: Dubai airport continues to rolls out new scanners

No need to remove liquids, shoes or belts: Dubai airport continues to rolls out new scanners

Iran supreme leader urges unity as Tehran faces mounting economic pressures

Iran supreme leader urges unity as Tehran faces mounting economic pressures

What's new in UAE in Sept 2026: Etihad Rail Dubai station, revised Nafis salary rules

What's new in UAE in Sept 2026: Etihad Rail Dubai station, revised Nafis salary rules

 

Swiss newspaper Blick reported on its website that the shots were fired before 3am (1am GMT) on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave, north of Zurich. Some 3,500 people attended the annual techno party between 3pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold was quoted as telling the newspaper that the shooting happened at the racecourse where the event was held.

"Several shots were fired within a large group of people," she added.

One witness reported "bursts of gunfire".

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE's Gargash slams 'targeted media campaigns', calls it 'desperate'

2

How UAE residents can pre-order Starlink satellite internet; cost, speed, plans

3

India-UAE flights: Travellers can save over Dh1,600 by returning after summer rush

4

UAE Central Bank orders probe into Banque Misr branches after US money laundering warning

5

No need to remove liquids, shoes or belts: Dubai airport continues to rolls out new scanners