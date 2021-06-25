Several people killed in knife attack in Germany
Attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms.
Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in the southern German city of Wuerzburg, police said, with media reporting a knife attack.
“The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities,” said police on Twitter, without giving details on the suspect’s motives.
German news outlets reported that the suspect had attacked people in the city-centre with a knife.
Police were able to arrest the man after shooting him in the leg, the Bild newspaper reported, adding that at least three people were killed and six others injured.
While the motive and full identity of the perpetrator have not yet been established, Germany has been on high alert after several deadly extremist attacks.
Chancellor Angela Merkel had allowed in more than one million asylum seekers since 2015 — a decision that has driven the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which charges that the influx spells a heightened security risk.
-
Europe
Several people killed in knife attack in Germany
Attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Italy extends no-curfew rules across...
Last region having nightime restrictions to lift them on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit Pakistan,...
Artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis suggests 4th ... READ MORE
-
Covid Delta Plus: India's Maharashtra state sees...
The 80-year-old victim had co-morbidities READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup to kick off on October 17 in the UAE
After the Super 12s phase, there will be three playoff games - the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Italy extends no-curfew rules across...
Last region having nightime restrictions to lift them on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Portugal tightens rules as Delta...
New measures in Lisbon include shorter opening hours and lower... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Uzbekistan records highest virus cases...
Entry by bus or car into the capital Tashkent will only be allowed in ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year