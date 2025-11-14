Several killed as Stockholm bus slams into pedestrians in shelter

Several people were killed and others injured when a bus rammed into a bus stop queue in central Stockholm during Friday's afternoon rush hour, police said.

"There are both injured and deceased people in the incident. Police are for the moment not commenting on the number, gender or ages of the victims," said a police statement.

Images in Swedish media showed a swarm of police, ambulances and emergency vehicles at the scene, with rescue crews crouched down along the underside of the double-decker bus, appearing to help people trapped underneath.

Police spokesperson Nadya Norton told AFP the cause of the accident was still unknown.

"The investigation will have to determine what happened. It's too early to say and I don't want to speculate," she said.

She said the bus driver had been arrested and a manslaughter investigation had been opened as a matter of routine.

"We need to question him, then we'll see if he's going to be released or detained," Norton said.