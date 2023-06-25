UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

It was not immediately clear how severe the injuries were, police said

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 3:26 PM

Several people were injured on Sunday in a roller coaster accident at an amusement park in Swedish capital Stockholm, police said.

It was not immediately clear how severe the injuries were, the police added.

ALSO READ:


More news from World