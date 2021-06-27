Secret UK defence documents found at bus stop
The Ministry of Defence said that an employee told it last week that the documents had been lost, and that an investigation had been launched.
Britain’s government said Sunday it was investigating how secret defence documents, outlining the movements of a warship that led to Russia firing warning shots off the Crimean coast, were found at a bus stop in England.
The Ministry of Defence said that an employee told it last week that the documents had been lost, and that an investigation had been launched.
“It shouldn’t be able to happen,” Brandon Lewis, minister for Northern Ireland, told Sky News on Sunday.
“It was properly reported at the time... there’s an internal investigation into that situation.”
An anonymous member of the public told the BBC they found 50 pages of classified information behind a bus stop in Kent, southern England, on Tuesday.
The papers discussed the possible Russian reaction to Britain’s HMS Defender travelling through Ukrainian waters off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday, the BBC reported.
Russia on Wednesday said it fired warning shots at the navy destroyer in the Black Sea after what it said was a violation of its territorial waters.
Britain however said it was making “an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.”
According to Moscow, the incident took place off the coast of Cape Fiolent on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that the vast majority of the international community has not recognised.
The documents appear to show that the British officials knew the route could lead to a possible reaction from the Russians, but that taking an alternative passage could be considered by Moscow as “the UK being scared/running away”.
The route it did take would instead “provide an opportunity to engage with the Ukrainian government... in what the UK recognises as Ukrainian territorial waters,” said another document.
Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday summoned the British ambassador to “strongly protest” the incident.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as a “deliberate and prepared provocation”.
Russia’s defence ministry said warning shots were fired and bombs dropped along the path of the HMS Defender.
Among the other documents found at the bus stop were those that laid out plans for possible British military presence in Afghanistan after the end of NATO operations there.
-
Europe
Secret UK defence documents found at bus stop
The Ministry of Defence said that an employee told it last week that... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia to administer new single-dose...
About 2.5 million doses of the vaccine will be ready for use by the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 5 dead as hot air balloon hits power lines,...
13,000 homes and businesses in the area were affected by the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Two skydivers die after falling from plane in...
Police said two people died in the accident at Goulburn, about two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enter 25 new international markets: Sheikh ...
The country is already among the top 20 in foreign trade... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 5 men fined Dh50,000 each for reckless...
The young Arabs were also ordered to do three months of community... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,122 Covid-19 cases, 2,077...
More than 56.6 million PCR tests have been carried out in the country ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature...
Violators who enter the protected sites without an official permit... READ MORE