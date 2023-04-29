Sculpture of euthanised walrus Freya unveiled in Oslo fjord

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
A bronze sculpture was unveiled Saturday in Norway of the walrus Freya who gained global attention last summer after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her.
The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal last summer drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk.
Officials chose to put her down in August, citing signs she was experiencing stress and amid fears she posed a threat to the public who did not keep their distance as requested.
The decision sparked anger among some.
An online campaign raised over $25,000 to build the sculpture commemorating Freya, campaign organiser Erik Holm said.
"I started this because I'm furious about the way the Fisheries Directorate and the state handled this situation," Holm told AFP ahead of the unveiling.
"Beyond the issue of Freya, we need to ask ourselves how we treat animals and nature. We need to think about our relationship to wildlife," he said.
Freya, who was estimated to be around five years old, had been sighted in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden before choosing to spend part of the summer in Norway.
The walrus is a protected species that normally lives in the more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.
Despite repeated appeals to stay away, curious onlookers approached the mammal, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.
Walruses do not normally behave aggressively towards humans, but they can feel threatened by intruders and attack.
Critics said the decision to put the animal down was rushed and did not take her well-being into account.
Officials meanwhile said sedating Freya and moving her to a less populated area would be too complex an operation.
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says