Scotland becomes first country to offer free period products
Schools, colleges and universities must also make a range of period products available for free in their toilets.
Scotland on Tuesday voted to offer free universal access to period products, becoming the first country in the world to do so.
The Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill, which makes it a legal right to have free access to sanitary products in public buildings.
“We all agree that no one should have to worry where their next tampon pads or reusable is coming from,” Monica Lennon, the MSP who introduced the bill, said before the Edinburgh vote.
“Scotland will not be the last country to consign period poverty to history but we have the chance to be the first.
“This has been a long time coming.”
Because periods don’t stop in a pandemic, we didn’t give up. The final vote on the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill is on Tuesday. #freeperiodproducts— Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) November 22, 2020
Thank you to every single person who has made this possible.
Latest news https://t.co/jEmCiyjLe1 pic.twitter.com/fe5TFYrsOP
Sanitary products are free for pupils and students in Scotland, but the bill now places a legal duty on ministers to set up a country-wide scheme to ensure anyone can get access to them.
Schools, colleges and universities must also make a range of period products available for free in their toilets.
Lennon said that while the legislation was “world-leading”, schools should also offer education to pupils to end the stigma of periods.
Aileen Campbell, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, said the bill sent an “important message about the kind of country we want Scotland to be.
“That is a gender-equal Scotland, where no one has to go through the indignity of using unsuitable materials to mask their periods or stretch household budgets further to buy products for their children, or miss out on education — a Scotland where no one has to hide a tampon up their sleeve,” she said.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcome the decision.
“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them,” she wrote on her Twitter account.
“An important policy for women and girls.”
-
Europe
Scotland becomes first country to offer free...
Schools, colleges and universities must also make a range of period... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New ...
Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 ...
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn
If Trump does grant a reprieve to Flynn, it would be the highest-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews