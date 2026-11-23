More than 450 schools receive bomb threats in Germany
Police said the threats sent to schools in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg were not considered to be genuine
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Nov 2026, 4:07 PM
- By:
- AFP
Bomb threats were emailed to schools in Germany but there appeared to be no "concrete danger" at present, police said Monday, after a wave of hoax bomb warnings at schools across Europe in recent weeks.
More than 450 schools in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg were sent the threats, police said. Police in the eastern state of Thuringia also said "numerous" schools there received bomb threats, which were not considered to be genuine.
Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.