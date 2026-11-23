Bomb threats were emailed to schools in Germany but there appeared to be no "concrete danger" at present, police said Monday, after a wave of hoax bomb warnings at schools across Europe in recent weeks.

More than 450 schools in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg were sent the threats, police said. Police in the eastern state of Thuringia also said "numerous" schools there received bomb threats, which were not considered to be genuine.

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