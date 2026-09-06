Suspect arrested after Saudi citizen stabbed in London: Report

He is accused of causing bodily harm to the victim and attempting to rob him

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 6:39 PM
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A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Saudi citizen being stabbed in the London neighbourhood Mayfair, according to Arab News.

The newspaper reported, citing London's Metropolitan Police, that the suspect — a 58-year-old man — was arrested in possession of a weapon. He is accused of causing bodily harm to the victim and attempting to rob him. Saudi Gazette earlier reported that the robbery targeted valuables including a luxury watch.

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The suspect was taken to a hospital since he sustained minor injuries, Arab News reported. The victim, who was also being treated for more serious stab wounds, is now in a stable condition, the newspaper cited the police as saying.

The police reportedly told Arab News that they see this as an isolated incident, and do not think that it is indicative of an ongoing risk to the general public.

While stabbings are common in London, the Metropolitan Police have said that they are cracking down on such crimes, calling it a "priority" for the department, according to media reports.

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