Saudi Arabian embassy shooting had 'terrorist motive': Dutch prosecutors
The 40-year-old suspect was held on Thursday last week hours after the incident, in which nobody was hurt.
A man suspected of firing a gun at the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague last week acted with "terrorist intent", Dutch prosecutors said on Monday.
The 40-year-old suspect was held on Thursday last week hours after the incident, in which nobody was hurt.
The shots came a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by foreign diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
The man is suspected of carrying out violence against the embassy building, trying to kill the caretaker of the building and making threats, all "with a terrorist aim", the prosecutors said in a statement.
"Terrorist intent is apparent from the fact that the suspect appeared to want to impose his will on the embassy through his actions," the statement added, without giving further details.
Judges extended the suspect's detention for another two weeks at a hearing on Monday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Moderna, the small biotech company...
Moderna announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine against the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Hungarian village firm takes global...
SciCons is producing monoclonal antibodies to help the world's big... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for rain-seeking ...
King Salman called on everyone to pray to Allah for repentance,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Breakthrough Covid-19 vaccine tech...
Moderna and BioNTech are applying mRNA technology to experimental... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews