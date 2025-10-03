Sarah Mullally appointed as first woman to lead Church of England: UK govt

Her nomination by a committee tasked with finding a successor to Justin Welby has been approved by King Charles III
Sarah Mullally was on Friday named the new Archbishop of Canterbury, the UK government announced, becoming the first woman to lead the Church of England in its history.
Her nomination by a committee tasked with finding a successor to Justin Welby, who stepped down earlier this year over an abuse scandal, has been approved by King Charles III, the government said.
