Russians pay homage to Wagner fighters killed in Mali

In the shadow of the Kremlin, more than 70 Russians paid homage on Sunday to Wagner fighters killed in a major battle with Mali rebels.
The Wagner mercenary group said last month its fighters and Malian soldiers had taken losses in heavy fighting against Tuareg rebels and fighters from an al Qaeda affiliate near Mali's border with Algeria.
Mali's northern Tuareg rebels said they had killed at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers during days of fierce fighting in late July.
In Moscow, just a few hundred metres from the Kremlin, dozens of Russians came to mourn the fallen Wagner fighters, a Reuters journalist said.
One man, dressed in military clothing and wearing Wagner badges, kneeled before pictures of the group's fighters killed in Mali.
Beneath flags with the Wagner motto of "Blood, Honour, Motherland, Courage", some lit candles. One woman on knees wept before a picture of a Wagner fighter. Others laid red carnations below pictures of the dead.
None of those asked for comment at the makeshift memorial would speak to Reuters.
Mali, where military authorities seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, is battling a years-long insurgency. It has said Russian forces there are not Wagner mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV