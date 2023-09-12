Russian plane makes emergency landing with 159 aboard

Vietnam lifts Washington to Hanoi's highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia
Russia's Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing.
Russia's Interfax news agency reported that there were 159 people aboard. Earlier, TASS reported that the plane carried 156 people.
ALSO READ:
Vietnam lifts Washington to Hanoi's highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia
The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion report highlights the linkage of bank accounts, biometric identification and mobile numbers which helped in stepping up financial inclusion rate in the country
The US President says he wants China to succeed economically, but by the rules
French President Emmanuel Macron says the embassy in Morocco is fully mobilised and an assessment is underway
The Pestana CR7 Marrakech is located on the outskirts of Marrakech
PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
The earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,000 more
The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface