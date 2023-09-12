UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Russian plane makes emergency landing with 159 aboard

There were no immediate reports for the reason of emergency landing

By Reuters

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 8:31 AM

Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 8:35 AM

Russia's Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that there were 159 people aboard. Earlier, TASS reported that the plane carried 156 people.

ALSO READ:


More news from World